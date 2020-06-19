Rough Arrest In Compton Underneath Investigation Soon after Video Shared On Social Media – Los Angeles

COMPTON (CBSLA) — An investigation was underway soon after video posted to social media showed deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Compton Station pushing a man’s head into the ground throughout an arrest.

The video also appeared to demonstrate the deputies briefly push down on the man’s neck as they attempted to subdue him. The guy in the video was resisting arrest and not complying with the deputy’s orders.

Deputies could be heard in the video saying the guy threw medicines away as they attempted to halt him. The guy recording the arrest on his cellphone yelled at the deputies, telling them not to destroy the guy above “dope.”

The guy getting detained could be heard in the video calling out for assist several instances, and at 1 stage mentioned he couldn’t breathe.

More deputies arrived on the scene, with 5 functioning to restrain and cuffing the guy.

Approximately two.five minutes soon after the video appeared to begin, deputies walked the guy to a curb and sat him down.

It was not right away recognized why the guy was at first stopped by deputies. The sheriff’s division mentioned it could not offer any facts about what led up to the arrest.

“The man was saying that he couldn’t breathe, so it is concerning to see that type of response when you’re trying to apprehend someone,” Compton Mayor Aja Brown mentioned. “I just believe that there has to be better training.”

Just final week, video was created public of a separate violent arrest — also in Compton — by sheriff’s deputies that took place May possibly 31. In that video, deputies have been viewed beating Dalvin Price tag when they arrested him.

Soon after seeing the video, Brown raised the chance of cutting ties with the sheriff’s division.

“For me, it’s just concerning that this is a much bigger, a deeper and more widespread issue,” she mentioned. “We’re committed as city leadership to get more information. We sent notification to request all the documentation regarding deputy complaints so that we can just understand the nature of issues with our officers in the community.”

It was not right away clear if the guy acquired health care treatment method or if he filed a complaint about the arrest. A view commander at the Compton Station mentioned the incident was underneath investigation.