Rockwall Police Investigating After Someone Rams Car Into Z’s Café – Dallas / Fort Worth

ROCKWALL, Texas () – Police are investigating following somebody drove a car overnight into the front of Z’s Café, smashing the windows and triggering 1000’s in injury.

“It really hits you in your gut to have to come into something like this,” mentioned the restaurant’s proprietor, Zora Wesley for the duration of a Facebook Reside. “You work hard to create your own business and to have something like this happen… is unbelievable. I am at a loss for words.”

Police mentioned the suspect backed out following breaking the windows and fled.

“They rammed the constructing with their auto. Practically nothing was taken, but as you can see… it is deliberate… why would someone do this?” Wesley asked.

She mentioned out of all the other organizations in the retail center, hers was the only a single targeted.

In a release, Rockwall police mentioned, “Z’s Café is a local black-owned business and we are sensitive to the timing of the incident although we cannot identify a motive for this offense at this point.”

Any person with facts or video footage, which may possibly have been captured from an adjacent company or residence, ought to get hold of Detective John Tinsley or Sergeant Dennis Ray with the Rockwall Police Division.