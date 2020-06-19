Riverside County Reports Additional COVID-19 Deaths; San Bernardino, Ventura Report New Cases – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside County reported more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday, when San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported new instances.

Riverside County wellness officials reported 311 newly confirmed instances and two far more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 12,778 instances and 410 deaths. The county explained six,625 folks had recovered from the sickness.

There had been 291 county residents currently being taken care of in the hospital Friday with 76 in intensive care units.

San Bernardino County reported an more 260 new instances, bringing countywide complete to eight,714 instances. Of people who contracted the sickness, 230 had died and and estimated five,218 had recovered.

There had been 229 confirmed COVID-19 individuals hospitalized Friday with 77 currently being taken care of in intensive care units.

Ventura County reported 47 new instances, bringing its complete to one,753 instances. Of people who contracted the sickness, 42 had died, one,262 had recovered and 449 remained underneath quarantine.

There had been 41 folks currently being taken care of in the hospital Friday with 17 in intensive care units.

As of Friday evening, 175,533 Riverside County residents had been examined, 101,622 San Bernardino County residents had been examined and 43,132 Ventura County residents had been examined.