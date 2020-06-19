‘RHOC’ Alum Tamra Decide Desires to Be part of ‘RHONY’ as It Wants Forged ‘Shakeup’

Instagram

Bravo could wish to take into account having the ‘Actual Housewives of Orange County’ alum on ‘RHONY’ following Tinsley Mortimer’s departure from the present after 4 seasons.

Tamra Decide could have left “The Real Housewives of Orange County“, nevertheless it looks as if she’s not solely able to depart from the franchise. Throughout her look within the Thursday, June 18 episode of “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, the 52-year-old revealed that she needed to hitch “The Real Housewives of New York City“.

“I think I’d want to go to the ‘Real Housewives of New York City’,” she shared. “Because [Leah McSweeney] is on there now and I feel like we could have a lot of fun. I told [Leah], ‘I am obsessed with you,’ ” Tamra added, referring to the style designer and founding father of the Married to the Mob streetwear model who joined “RHONY” for season 12.

Moreover, Tamra famous that “RHONY”, which longtime stars embody Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley, wanted some new faces. ” ‘NYC’ needs a shakeup, that’s why I stopped watching and that’s why I was so happy when they brought Leah in. I think it needs a little bit of a change in cast, it’s time,” she urged.

Bravo would possibly wish to take into account having Tamra on “RHONY” following Tinsley Mortimer‘s departure from the present after 4 seasons. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending,” Tinsley defined. “Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott. Being a Housewife was such a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv. Swipe for a trip down memory lane. I love you all so much!!”

As for Tamra, she introduced her exit from “RHOC” again in January. “It’s been a wild 12 years . But it’s time for me to move on. Im sad to go but I’m very excited about my future,” Tamra wrote in an Instagram put up, referring to her upcoming tv present along with her fellow “RHOC” alum Vicki Gunvalson. “It’s definitely a reality show, but it’s more about Vicki and I traveling and meeting up with other women in the world,” she stated of the present again in Might.