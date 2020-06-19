RHOA’s Porsha Williams Calls on All Americans to Celebrate Juneteenth in Powerful Essay

Porsha Williams desires just about every American to celebrate Juneteenth.

In honor of today’s vacation, The Genuine Housewives of Atlanta star has penned a highly effective essay for Right now.com, urging citizens across the nation to embrace June 19 as day as critical as Independence Day. For Williams, Juneteenth marks “how far we have come on this journey to equality,” but also serves as reminder for “how far we have to go.”

“These past few weeks of protests have again brought to light that what is going on in America is not OK. It’s disappointing and heartbreaking that reminders about social injustice against Black people are still needed, but this country has needed them before,” Williams, who is the granddaughter of Civil Rights activist Reverend Hosea Williams, writes. “It needed reminders in Selma, it needed reminders in the March on Washington, and today, Juneteenth, shows us that it has always needed reminders.”

As Williams specifics in her publish, “Juneteenth is a day for us to recognize the physical end of slavery in America.” Juneteenth commemorates Common Gordon Granger and his Union soldiers’ June 19, 1865 arrival in Galveston, Texas, the place they announced the finish of the Civil War and that people nevertheless enslaved had been free of charge.

This look by Granger came “more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation,” Williams explains.