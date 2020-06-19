Rents Drop Throughout COVID-19 Exodus Newsom Says You Gotta Put on Masks – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — The tsunami of information about the existing coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-spot can be overpowering. To aid you navigate by what you will need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX five Information/CBSN Bay Location — will be publishing a information roundup each and every morning of the prime coronavirus and reopening-connected stories from the final 24 hrs so you can start out your day with the most recent up to date developments.

San Francisco Symphony Cancels Remaining Occasions For The 12 months

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Symphony has announced it is canceling all of its concerts at Davies Symphony Hall by the finish of the 12 months, as very well as other alterations, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All reside performances with spectators, which includes sports activities video games and concerts, have been place off, in accordance with state suggestions that prohibit all reside performances till the last stage of the reopening approach. While the city has laid out ideas and provided tentative dates for the reopening approach, the last stage has not been provided a tentative date. In a statement, San Francisco Symphony CEO Mark Hanson lamented the symphony possessing to postpone the welcoming of its new director Esa-Pekka Salonen. Read through Far more

State Officials Sending All Voters Mail-In Ballots For November’s Presidential Election

LOS ANGELES — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Thursday to call for county officials to mail a ballot to each and every registered voter for the November election, cementing into law the Democratic governor’s earlier purchase to mail out ballots statewide in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Newsom, citing wellness dangers from substantial groups gathering at polling destinations, announced in early May well that the state will send each and every voter a mail-in ballot for the fall contest, but his prepare has been challenged in court. The bill, accepted earlier Thursday by the state Assembly, provides the governor’s purchase the force of law and supplies clarity for election officials, mentioned Assemblyman Marc Berman, a Menlo Park Democrat who sponsored the bill. Read through Far more

Bay Location Rental Rates Dropping As Exodus From Area Continues

SAN FRANCISCO — The reduce in Bay Location rental rates has been important this 12 months, specifically in the most pricey cities. Some median rates have even dropped by double-digit percentages. San Francisco is nonetheless the most pricey city in the nation to lease an apartment. But new numbers demonstrate there is been an exodus of residents who have much better possibilities. Renters are merely strolling away from their leases. “People are leaving and ditching their apartments, or leaving roommates hanging, or trying best to find a sublease or just leaving San Francisco and moving back home,” mentioned tech salesman Anthony Natoli, who determined to move back to New Jersey with his dad and mom immediately after paying out much more than $four,000 a month for his apartment in Cow Hollow. Read through Far more

New Overall health Buy Mandates Californians To Put on Masks In Most Public Settings

SACRAMENTO — Californians will be expected to dress in encounter masks in most public settings statewide, in accordance to a new purchase from the state wellness authorities. In a ready statement, Gov. Gavin Newsom mentioned the mask mandate was expected mainly because not ample men and women had been selecting to dress in masks in public – in spite of the urging of wellness officials that encounter coverings will aid cease the spread of coronavirus. “Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered – putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease,” Newsom mentioned. “California’s strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations.” Read through Far more

Berkeley, Alameda County Concern New Overall health Buy Reopening Outside Dining, Religious Providers

ALAMEDA — The city of Berkeley and Alameda County wellness officials on Thursday announced a new purchase that makes it possible for for the reopening of outside restaurant dining and restricted religious and cultural providers. Starting up Friday, June 19, the new purchase will also reopen outside museums, indoor and outside retail which includes malls and outside fitness lessons. A summary of the orders and a complete checklist of permissible firms and pursuits are offered at the Alameda County Public Overall health Division internet site. The city of Berkeley issued a parallel wellness purchase that also goes into impact June 19. Stabilization of COVID-19 hospitalization numbers above the previous two weeks in Alameda County, improved every day testing and the drop of total positivity charges to an normal of three.five % are enabling for the decreased restrictions. Read through Far more

COVID-19 Restrictions Slowing Vacationers Return To Napa Valley Hotels

NAPA — Several hotels in Wine Country’s Napa Valley have welcomed visitors back, but rooms are not completely booked however. It is not mainly because the reservations are not coming in — a lot of rooms are intentionally sitting empty. The Westin Verasa in Napa is following suggestions from state and county wellness officials to restrict the spread of COVID 19. The Westin lets rooms sit for 24 hrs immediately after visitors depart. Then the housekeeping personnel comes in to clean and the space is left empty for an additional 24 hrs. “The first step is to ensure that the room sits vacant to protect the associates that have to go into that room as well as the next guest arriving into that room,” Basic Manager Don Shindle mentioned. Read through Far more