Rapper Tray Savage is dead immediately after currently being fatally shot in the South Side of Chicago.

A spokesperson for the Cook County Coroner confirmed to E! Information that the rapper née Kentray Young died at the age of 26. Additionally, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department told E! Information that a 26-yr-previous male was “shot in the neck and shoulder” when driving in his auto on Friday about 11 a.m. neighborhood time. They mentioned he was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, the place he succumbed to his injuries.

A number of retailers report that Tray was driving his girlfriend to her residence in the spot at the time of the shooting.

Authorities also uncovered that witnesses at the scene reported seeing a “white SUV, possibly a Mazda” speeding away from the website of the crash.

The incident is at the moment underneath investigation and there are no suspects at this time.