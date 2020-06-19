Rapper Hurricane Chris Cites Self-Defense After He’s Charged With Murder

Instagram

The ‘A Bay Bay’ rapper has been taken into police custody and booked for 2nd-degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting at a fuel station in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Rapper Hurricane Chris has been arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to a shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana on Friday, June 19, 2020.

The 31-12 months-outdated “A Bay Bay” rapper, genuine identify Chris Dooley, was taken into custody right after Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Unit officials located a guy shot a number of occasions at a fuel station.

The victim died at a close by hospital, in accordance to TMZ.

Reviews propose Chris claims he acted in self-defence for the duration of a battle above a stolen motor vehicle.