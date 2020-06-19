Rapper Hurricane Chris Arrested for Murder

Hurricane Chris has been arrested following a shooting left one particular guy dead in Louisiana.

The Shreveport Police Division confirmed to E! Information that the rapper also identified as Christopher Dooley was arrested at one a.m. regional time on Friday morning and charged with 2nd-degree murder.

In accordance to police, he is nonetheless detained pending even more investigation. Authorities are not releasing any much more details at this time.

E! Information has reached out to Hurricane Chris’ group for comment and has not heard back.

In accordance to Range, who citied a police report, the 31-yr-previous “A Bay Bay” singer allegedly shot a guy outdoors of a fuel station. The victim was transported to the hospital exactly where he later on died.

The police report stated the suspect created claims of self-defense following an alleged struggle in excess of his automobile. The report, nevertheless, also stated that investigators have been capable to safe video footage of the incident that led detectives to feel it was not an act of self-defense. Police could not verify these specifics when contacted by E! Information.