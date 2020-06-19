Rangers Sign Top 2 Draft Picks Despite Future Still Being Unclear – Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers signed their best two draft picks Friday, even even though it is unclear the place 2nd baseman Justin Foscue and outfielder Evan Carter will start their specialist careers.

Foscue, the 14th all round choose final week out of Mississippi State, received a $three.25 million signing bonus. That was under the slot worth of just more than $four million.

2nd-round choose Carter, who had committed to perform at Duke, was selected 50th all round from Elizabethton Higher College in Tennessee. His $one.25 million signing bonus was under the slot worth that was just underneath $one.five million.

With no small leagues in action due to the fact of the coronavirus pandemic, Foscue and Carter each mentioned they would do what they could at residence to carry on to get the job done out and be prepared when it is time for them to report to the Rangers’ complicated in Arizona. That could be a couple of months away.

Soon after moving from third base when in university, Foscue was the initial 2nd baseman the Rangers ever took with their initial choose. He hit .297 with 19 residence runs and 96 RBIs through his 3 seasons at Mississippi State. In 141 video games, he had 67 walks and 57 strikeouts.

Carter hit .324 with 4 homers and 27 RBIs as a junior final yr for Elizabethton, the place the left-handed hitter was also a suitable-handed pitcher. He was 10-2 with a one.34 ERA and 6 finish video games on the mound.

