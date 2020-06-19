‘Queer Eye’ Star Bobby Berk Calls Out A ‘RHONY’ Star for Threatening Him After Stealing From Him

Instagram

The interior style professional claims his horrible knowledge with a single of ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ cast members was the motive why he is picky when it comes to the celebrities he is operating with.

Bobby Berk has had a distasteful knowledge with a cast member of “The Authentic Housewives of New York City“. On Thursday, June 18, the “Queer Eye” typical shared particulars about the horrible knowledge he had with a star from the Bravo hit actuality series, accusing her of threatening him immediately after stealing from him.

Producing an physical appearance on “The Jenny McCarthy Present” on Thursday, June 18, the interior style professional mentioned his hesitancy when it comes to operating with Hollywood celebrities. “Celebrities can be a pain in the a** sometimes. A lot of times there can be some that expect everything for free,” he very first pointed out.

“I had a New York Housewife come into my retail outlet many years in the past in New York, and [she] was like, ‘Oh, I am getting this new area.’ Turns out, of program, she was not getting it,” the 38-12 months-previous then recounted his unpleasant run-in with the unnamed star. “She didn’t even own the last one she had on the show that she said she owned.”

“She’s like, ‘I want you to come in and design it all. I’m gonna put you on the show.’ And I wasn’t on TV yet,” he continued. “I still kind of liked the Housewives, so I was like, ‘Oh, OK, but just so you know, I’m not doing it for free. I don’t need to do it for free. I don’t necessarily know if the Housewives is really the exposure I want anyways, so I’ll do it for you at cost.’ And she’s like, ‘OK, OK, that works.’ ”

Berk went on to reveal that the Housewife’s husband then experimented with to bully him into performing it for absolutely free. “Finally I was like, ‘You know what? I’m not only not doing it for free, I’m not doing it anymore. I don’t need this,’ ” he dished even more. “She came into my store the next week when I wasn’t there and told my staff that I had said she could take anything out of the store that she wanted to design her house for the shoot and here was her credit card and ‘If I don’t bring anything back, if I like something, you can just charge the credit card.’ ”

Months immediately after the Television personality’s “cleaned the store out,” Berk realized about the incident when he inquired about selected issues in stock. “You could tell by the way they paused that they knew they had f**ked up,” he stated of his workers. “They knew they had been scammed. Because apparently, months went by and they called and they called and they called, and when they could not get any response, they tried to charge the card, and of course, it was declined.”

Berk then confronted the “RHONY” star, telling her that she “literally stole from my store.” Her response, nonetheless, was not anticipated. He recalled that she informed him, “You know what? Then let’s go to court. This’ll be good TV. It’s easier for us just to have our lawyer deal with it than it would be to actually pay you.”

When Berk refrained from mentioning the identify of the Housewife, Us Weekly speculated that he was referring to Aviva Drescher. Back in September 2014, he branded her a “con-artist” in response to a report about her getting accused of extorting $five,000 from an artist. “Oh @AvivaDrescher, UR such a con-artist,” he tweeted at the time. “Guess I’m not the only one you F’ed over. So pathetic!”

Bobby Berk named out Aviva Drescher in response to report of her extorting funds from an artist.

Through the Thursday intervew, Berk claimed that his experience with the “RHONY” star taught him to be cautious when operating with celebrities. “If you’re somebody in this industry, I need to really know you because when I first met this person, I was like, ‘Oh, she’s great.’ But I didn’t really know her,” he stated. “I’m very picky about the type of clients that we work with now – especially in Hollywood.”