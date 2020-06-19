Queen Naija Exhibits Receipts She’s Not ‘Evil’ Immediately after On the net Spat With Ex Chris Sails

Instagram

The ‘Mama’s Hand’ songstress shares screenshots of her conversations with Chris as he would like to meet their son Cj but refuses to speak to his probation officer regardless of Queen’s request.

Queen Naija‘s drama with ex and little one daddy Chris Sails has nevertheless to finish. The former lovers have been witnessed throwing shades at just about every other on social media soon after Chris alluded that Queen prevented him from meeting their son Chris Jr.

“If I lose my son I have nothing else to live for,” he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, June 17. Chris doubled down on the speculations that Queen was preserving their son from him in a series of tweets, one particular of which study, “I have mental issues because your tryna keep my son away from me? How dumb do you sound….”

In a separate publish, he additional, “You’re the only one with the mental disorder.” Even however Chris did not title names, it was protected to presume that he was taking a jab at Queen with the tweets.

Queen then broke her silence amid the allegations. Tweeting on her personal web page on Thursday, Queen stated, “I’ve been very thoughtful of him. I even told the judges not to put him on child support .. it’s not about him or me . It’s about the safety of Cj.”

Later on the “Mama’s Hand” songstress dropped her receipts, sharing screenshots of her conversations with Chris as he desired to meet Cj but refused to speak to his probation officer regardless of Queen’s request. “I don’t think he should go to Houston until I can personally get confirmation that he won’t have another case opened up. They’ll call on you again soon as they see you with him. And I also need your address when you get a chance..,” Queen informed him.

“You wouldn’t understand because I never told you that you have to fly out to Houston if you wanna see your son. But Ight. Actually talk to me tomorrow too cuz I see you really don’t care If I see him or not because you would have been called up to Houston cps,” Chris replied.

In the text, Queen experimented with to describe that she was “undertaking this for his [Cj] security,” incorporating, “He is also being educated so he cannot be gone long periods of time anymore. Why can’t your P.O. allow you to come see him? You came here before.” Chris then stated, “Idk wanna do that. I want him to be here.”

Captioning the publish, Queen wrote, “proof that I’m not being ‘evil’ ..or taking his son. I told him he can come see his son..his last response was he didn’t want to ”do that’..I’ve made sure cj has seen him multiple times even if I had to buy the tickets myself. But now I’m a b***h.”

This arrives soon after Queen uncovered that she could not find her son soon after her ex Chris Sails was arrested in Texas back in April. Thankfully, it did not get lengthy just before Naija efficiently identified her son. “To be clear, I found where my baby was & spoke to him & will be with him soon,” she shared the relieving information, just before denying that she posted “something like this for attention.”