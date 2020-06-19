Public Enemy Calls President Trump ‘Demented’ in New Song ‘STFU’

Chuck D and Taste Flav place the recent President of the United States, Donald Trump, on blast and urge individuals to vote him out in ‘State of the Union (STFU)’.

Public Enemy dropped a new shock track on Friday, June 19, 2020, calling on Americans to get rid of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The song, “State of the Union (STFU)”, includes lyrics calling the billionaire turned politician a “dictator” and “demented” and telling followers to “vote this joke out or die tryin’.”

In a press release observed by Pitchfork Media, Public Enemy leader Chuck D says, “Our collective voices keep getting louder. The rest of the planet is on our side. But it’s not enough to talk about change. You have to show up and demand change. Folks gotta vote like their lives depend on it, cause it does.”

Their hype guy Taste Flav adds, “Public Enemy tells it like it is. It’s time for him to GO.”

Its video, directed by David C. Snyder, mixes efficiency footage with video of the current Black Lives Matter protests and police brutality, like the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota final month.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=OQvDRe79F8k



“State of the Union (STFU)”, which is created by DJ Premier and is readily available cost-free on their web page, debuts just two months immediately after Chuck D exposed his “firing” of Flav was an elaborate hoax.