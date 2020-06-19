Protesting Dockworkers Shut Down Port Of Oakland; March For Racial Justice – San Francisco

OAKLAND ( SF) — Get the job done at the West Coast’s 2nd biggest business port ground to a halt Friday, as 1000’s of dockworkers walked off their jobs and joined truck drivers, neighborhood dignitaries, labor and local community leaders in a march to Oakland’s City Hall protesting police brutality and systemic racism.

Numerous thousand protesters gathered at the Port on Friday morning. For eight hrs in the very first shift, the cranes and the machinery at all 29 ports on the West Coast will stay silent. Between these joining the marchers have been Angela Davis, Boots Riley and Danny Glover.

“We built this country and we need to be recognized in this country,” mentioned Sean Graham, a member of ILWU Community 10.

“It’s time that labor put its labor where its mouth is,” ILWU Community 10 President Trent Willis additional.

Prior to the march Port of Oakland Board President Ces Butner denounced social injustice and supported the protesters.

“There’s no question that we stand behind the Black Lives Matter movement,” he mentioned in a statement. “We want this country to live up to what it’s supposed to be.”

Two many years immediately after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed and went information result, a Union common in Galveston, Texas announced to the folks there the finish of slavery. That date was June 19th 1865.

Willis mentioned a lot more than 150 many years later on, they are nonetheless fighting for equality.

“We’re still not free. If we’re not free to walk the streets without getting killed by law enforcement, then we’re not free. If the wealth gap disproportionately, negatively affects African Americans, then we’re still not free. If we don’t have adequate access to health care, then we are still not free.”