Prostitution, Sex Trafficking Website That Took Over For Backpage Shut Down; Owner Indicted – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – The U.S. Attorney’s Workplace has shut down a web page regarded as “a leading source of online advertisements for prostitution and sex trafficking” and charged its proprietor.

The web page CityXGuide.com was described by customers as “taking over from where Backpage left off.”

Wilhan Martono, 46, was charged in a 28-count federal indictment on June two.

They contain:

1 count of promotion of prostitution and reckless disregard of intercourse trafficking.

1 count of interstate racketeering conspiracy (facilitating prostitution).

9 counts of interstate transportation in help of racketeering (facilitating prostitution).

Seventeen counts of dollars laundering.

Martono was arrested on Wednesday June 17 in Fremont, California by Homeland Safety Investigations and the United States Secret Services.

Shortly soon after the defendant’s arrest, CityXGuide was replaced with a splash webpage notifying customers that the web page had been seized by the U.S. Division of Homeland Safety pursuant to a warrant:

In accordance to the indictment, Martono allegedly netted much more than $21 million off a suite of illicit internet sites advertising prostitution and intercourse trafficking.

He allegedly registered the domain names for a number of of the web-sites just one particular day soon after the FBI shut down Backpage.com, then the internet’s top supply of prostitution and intercourse trafficking ads.

CityXGuide and its companion internet sites allegedly permitted advertisers to pick from a pre-populated record of “intimate activities,” then include nude pictures, descriptions, operate hrs, approaches of payment, and speak to data for the ladies becoming advertised.

CityXGuide, which served clientele across the globe, incorporated a record of 14 “Favorite Cities,” such as Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, and Boston.

Law enforcement has recognized quite a few small victims in CityXGuide ads, such as a 13-yr-previous Jane Doe recovered in North Texas in November 2019.

“As soon as DOJ shut down one despicable site, another popped up to take its place,” mentioned U.S. Lawyer Erin Nealy Cox. “Like the owners of Backpage, this defendant made millions facilitating the online exploitation of women and children. The Justice Department will not rest until these sites are eliminated and their owners held accountable for their crimes.”

If convicted, Martono faces up to 25 many years in federal prison.