Prince William Jokes His three Children Have Been “Attacking the Kitchen” Amid Quarantine

Prince William has spilled some tricks about his loved ones lifestyle!

The Duke of Cambridge stepped out on Friday to visit Smiths The Bakers, a loved ones-owned bakery in the Large Street in King’s Lynn, Norfolk. The bakery is close to Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s Norfolk house, Anmer Hall, which was provided to them by Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding ceremony present.

When going to Smiths The Bakers, which serves Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate, William bought some soreness au chocolat for his loved ones, which include little ones Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.

When asked about executing some baking at house amid the Coronavirus pandemic, William informed the proprietor Paul Brandon, through Belfast Telegraph, “Well, I’ve done a little bit of baking.”

“The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere,” William extra. “Catherine’s been doing quite a bit of baking.”