US President Donald Trump issued a presidential message on Juneteenth in which he mentioned “the unimaginable injustice of slavery and the incomparable joy that must have attended emancipation”, as protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death carry on to rage.

A protester wears a encounter mask through a Black Lives Matter protest rally. (AP)

“It is both a remembrance of a blight on our history and a celebration of our Nation’s unsurpassed ability to triumph over darkness.”

This Juneteenth, we commit, as 1 Nation, to reside real to our highest ideals and to construct often towards a freer, more powerful nation that values the dignity and boundless likely of all Americans.”

Mr Trump’s message follows protesters taking to the streets in Portland, Oregon, for the 22nd consecutive evening, tearing down a statue of George Washington that was erected in the 1920s.

The demonstrators positioned a sticker on the head of the statue that study “You are on Native land” and also spray-painted the statue’s pedestal.

President Donald Trump appears at his mobile phone through a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America’s tiny corporations. (AP)

The Portland Police Bureau mentioned nowadays that a smaller sized group split from numerous hundred peaceful protesters late yesterday, threw sizzling canines at police and minimize a fence surrounding the Justice Center, which has been a flashpoint in the nightly demonstrations above the killing of George Floyd.

An additional group set a fire all over the Washington statue just before tearing it down. No 1 was arrested.

The city of Very little Rock has eliminated from a city park a statue honouring a militia unit that formed to battle for the Confederacy.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. says the city eliminated the Memorial to Firm A, Capital Guards statue yesterday from MacArthur Park.

Mayor Scott says the Capital Guards have been “memorialised with no concern for individuals in our local community who have suffered grave injustices” and whose ancestors were “forced to give free of charge labour”.

The unique Emancipation Proclamation on show in the Rotunda of the Nationwide Archives in Washington. (AP)

The Capital Guards statue was positioned at the park in 1911 through the United Confederate Veterans Reunion.

Mayor Scott says the statue, which had been vandalised this week, will be positioned in storage. The city will function with the Arkansas Division of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to locate an ideal area for it.

American specialist baseball group, the Minnesota Twins, have eliminated a statue of former proprietor Calvin Griffith at Target Discipline, citing racist remarks he manufactured in 1978.

Griffith’s statue was 1 of numerous put in when the group opened its new ballpark in 2010.

The group mentioned in a statement Friday it “can not continue to be silent and carry on ignoring the racist feedback he manufactured in Waseca … (that) displayed a blatant intolerance and disregard for the Black local community that are the antithesis of what the Minnesota Twins stand for and worth”.

Griffith moved the group to Minnesota in 1961 from Washington D.C.