Premier League routine: What video games are on right now? Television channels, instances to observe EPL soccer in USA

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
4

Soccer followers can eventually rejoice: the Premier League is back.

Following 3 months without having video games due to the international COVID-19 pandemic, the EPL returned Wednesday with a pair of matches to conclude the Matchday 29 routine, which had been on pause. Play continues this weekend with 10 fixtures above 4 days, highlighted by the Merseyside Derby among league leader Liverpool and Everton.

Here is almost everything you want to know about the return of the Premier League, including a total routine for Matchday 30 and how to observe the matches in the United States.

Premier League routine: What video games are on right now?

Right here is the total Premier League routine for Matchday 30, which runs June 19-22:

Friday, June 19

TimeFixtureTelevision channel
one p.m. ETNorwich City vs. SouthamptonNBCSN, fuboTV
three:15 p.m. ETTottenham vs. Manchester UnitedNBCSN, fuboTV

Saturday, June 20

TimeFixtureTelevision channel
seven:30 a.m. ETWatford vs. Leicester CityNBCSN, fuboTV
10 a.m. ETBrighton vs. ArsenalNBCSN, fuboTV
12:30 p.m. ETWest Ham vs. WolvesNBC, fuboTV
two:45 p.m. ETBournemouth vs. Crystal PalaceNBC Gold, Peacock

Sunday, June 21

TimeFixtureTelevision channel
9 a.m. ETNew Castle vs. Sheffield UnitedNBCSN, fuboTV
11:15 a.m. ETAston Villa vs. ChelseaNBCSN, fuboTV
two p.m. ETEverton vs. LiverpoolNBC, fuboTV

Monday, June 22

TimeFixtureTelevision channel
three p.m. ETManchester City vs. BurnleyNBCSN, fuboTV

How to observe Premier League soccer in USA

For individuals with a cable package deal, Premier League video games can be located on NBC or NBCSN. You can also reside stream EPL games with the NBC Sports activities App or on fuboTV, which presents a 7-day free of charge trial.

Premier League Matchday 30 benefits

Fixture
Norwich City vs. Southampton
Tottenham vs. Manchester United
Watford vs. Leicester City
Brighton vs. Arsenal
West Ham vs. Wolves
Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace
New Castle vs. Sheffield United
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
Everton vs. Liverpool
Manchester City vs. Burnley

