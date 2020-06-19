Premier League routine: What video games are on right now? Television channels, instances to observe EPL soccer in USA

Soccer followers can eventually rejoice: the Premier League is back.

Following 3 months without having video games due to the international COVID-19 pandemic, the EPL returned Wednesday with a pair of matches to conclude the Matchday 29 routine, which had been on pause. Play continues this weekend with 10 fixtures above 4 days, highlighted by the Merseyside Derby among league leader Liverpool and Everton.

Here is almost everything you want to know about the return of the Premier League, including a total routine for Matchday 30 and how to observe the matches in the United States.

Premier League routine: What video games are on right now?

Right here is the total Premier League routine for Matchday 30, which runs June 19-22:

Friday, June 19

Time Fixture Television channel one p.m. ET Norwich City vs. Southampton NBCSN, fuboTV three:15 p.m. ET Tottenham vs. Manchester United NBCSN, fuboTV

Saturday, June 20

Time Fixture Television channel seven:30 a.m. ET Watford vs. Leicester City NBCSN, fuboTV 10 a.m. ET Brighton vs. Arsenal NBCSN, fuboTV 12:30 p.m. ET West Ham vs. Wolves NBC, fuboTV two:45 p.m. ET Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace NBC Gold, Peacock

Sunday, June 21

Time Fixture Television channel 9 a.m. ET New Castle vs. Sheffield United NBCSN, fuboTV 11:15 a.m. ET Aston Villa vs. Chelsea NBCSN, fuboTV two p.m. ET Everton vs. Liverpool NBC, fuboTV

Monday, June 22

Time Fixture Television channel three p.m. ET Manchester City vs. Burnley NBCSN, fuboTV

How to observe Premier League soccer in USA

For individuals with a cable package deal, Premier League video games can be located on NBC or NBCSN. You can also reside stream EPL games with the NBC Sports activities App or on fuboTV, which presents a 7-day free of charge trial.

Premier League Matchday 30 benefits

Fixture Norwich City vs. Southampton Tottenham vs. Manchester United Watford vs. Leicester City Brighton vs. Arsenal West Ham vs. Wolves Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace New Castle vs. Sheffield United Aston Villa vs. Chelsea Everton vs. Liverpool Manchester City vs. Burnley

