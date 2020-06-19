Police Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor’s Death to Be Fired

3 months immediately after Breonna Taylor‘s death, a single officer concerned in her passing is set to be fired.

On Friday, detective Brett Hankison was served a letter from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro Police Department’s Chief of Police, Robert J. Schroeder, relating to his termination. In the letter, Schroeder states that Hankison “violated” the Typical Working Process “Obedience to Rules and Regulations” when his actions “displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life when you wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor.”

“These rounds created a substantial danger of death and serious injury to Breonna Taylor and three occupants of the apartment next to Ms. Taylor’s,” the letter continues. “I make my determination pursuant to the preponderance of the evidence.”

Taylor, a 26-12 months-outdated emergency health-related technician, was fatally shot by police at her property throughout the middle of the evening on March 13. The police officers who forced entry into Taylor’s property had been granted a no-knock search warrant in connection with a drug investigation. Nonetheless, family lawyer Lonita Baker has denied that Taylor had been concerned in any drug exercise.