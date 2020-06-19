Police, Coronavirus, Back To School – Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas () – “Defunding the police is always the wrong answer,” mentioned Governor Greg Abbott Friday throughout an unique interview with 11.

Gov. Abbott mentioned it would be “extremely wrong and erroneous” for nearby communities to defund the police.

Alternatively, he mentioned additional police officers are required along with far better funding, teaching and gear.

On no matter if the Texas Legislature ought to pass a law that outlaws defunding police departments, Gov. Abbott mentioned, “I think it’s a bad idea to defund police and it is something I would look at to make sure that no community has the ability to defund police. It’s complicated because that would insert the state into controlling the budgets of local governments and so it’s a complex issue to dig into.”

In response to the killing of George Floyd, Gov. Abbott mentioned he is forming a get the job done group of state lawmakers, such as members of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, soon after he was criticized for not such as them on discussions about policing reform.

The governor mentioned he desires to stop police brutality and the use of extreme force.

“But there are some broader-based issues we want to address and that is we want to heal this divide, a racial divide that we have in the state of Texas,” mentioned Gov. Abbott.

As Covid-19 circumstances hold growing in Texas, the governor opposed a request by nearby leaders to mandate people put on masks.

But he gave his blessing to a prepare by Bexar County officials to mandate companies demand their clients to put on masks or the owners would encounter fines.

Governor Abbott chastised nearby government leaders for not realizing they had the authority to do that given that June three, when he signed his newest Executive Purchase.

Some small business groups say the mandate will harm them, but the governor disagrees.

“It establishes a level playing field for all businesses so that you don’t have one business implementing a mask strategy and another business that’s not doing so,” he mentioned.

Gov. Abbott also mentioned when college students and teachers to college for the new 12 months, college districts will not encounter a statewide mandate for requiring masks.

“We want to ensure flexibility for different school districts and different regions across the state of Texas.”

Governor Abbott mentioned the Texas Training Company will make a formal announcement subsequent week so college students, teachers and moms and dads will know what to count on subsequent college 12 months.