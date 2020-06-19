Plano Police Division Holds Virtual Open Residence For New Substation – Dallas / Fort Really worth

PLANO, Texas () – In recent COVID instances, the Plano Police Division received artistic by holding a virtual Open Residence to preview its new substation.

The new Northwest Substation is positioned at 4640 McDermott Street (corner of McDermott Street and Robinson Street) and will home a variety of units of the division.

One particular-hundred-5 Plano Police personnel, sworn and civilian will operate out of the new facility.

This undertaking was portion of a 2017 Bond Election for public security (Police and Fire). The making is 23,172 square feet and was created to boost solutions to a rising northwest part of Plano. This substation will also offer closer solutions to citizens for reporting crimes, acquiring copies of reviews, as nicely as other police solutions.

