Pictures: Abhishek Bachchan snapped outdoors a dubbing studio

With Unlock one unfolding across the nation, persons have started off moving out a small much more than they have been in the previous 3 months. Be it to acquire essentials or head out for some function or walks, persons are gradually receiving back on track taking all precautions. Right now, we snapped actor Abhishek Bachchan outdoors a dubbing studio in Mumbai. Dressed in a pair of blue tracks and a vivid yellow hoodie, the actor waved out to the paparazzi on noticing that they have been waiting to catch a glimpse of him.

Abhishek was snapped publish a dubbing session. The actor has 3 movies in the pipeline namely, The Major Bull, Ludo and Bob Biswas. The movie for which he was dubbing hasn’t been confirmed but. Nevertheless, we are glad issues are moving in direction of normalcy. Check out out the photos under.