Pics: Sophie Turner flaunts her little one bump in the course of an outing with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is a single of the most loved actors about the globe since of her part as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. She received married to Joe Jonas in 2019 and we all know how considerably we adore the Jonas Brothers.

The information of them expecting their initially little one broke a number of months in the past but their was no official confirmation from any relatives member pertaining to the great information. With the around the world lockdown in spot, the couple was not spotted out and about a great deal in the final number of months, but speculation about the information piqued when Sophie and Joe have been papped a number of months in the past on a drive.

Stepping out for supplies, the paparazzi caught the mothers and fathers-to-be in the course of a stroll in LA. Not shying away from flaunting that little one bump. Sophie was snapped in a pair of ash maternity pants, a white crop prime, a plain blazer and the evident, encounter mask. Needless to say she looked just as classy as ever.

Scroll by way of for the photos of the delighted couple.