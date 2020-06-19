Pharrell Williams & Kenya Barris In Talks To Develop A Juneteenth Musical For Netflix

#Roommates, get prepared for the greatest celebration of Juneteenth courtesy of Pharrell Williams and Kenya Barris. In accordance to a new unique report, the two are at the moment in talks to deliver a Juneteenth-inspired musical to the well-liked streaming services Netflix.

@Deadline reviews, Pharrell Williams and Kenya Barris are placing their significant skills collectively to give us the Juneteenth magnificent we all deserve. The two are reportedly teaming us to create a attribute-length musical about Juneteenth, which is the official commemoration of the finish of slavery in the United States.

The venture is at the moment in the really early improvement stages—and as this kind of, particulars are staying stored tightly beneath wraps. Even so, it has been exposed that this venture will be completely separate from the reside musical Pharrell and Kenya announced back in 2018. Pharrell is set to make the new venture with companion Mimi Valdes alongside Kenya, who will make by way of his manufacturing corporation Khalabo Ink Society.

As you may well recall, Pharrell just lately traveled back to his property state of Virginia, in which he announced with Governor Northam that Juneteenth will be acknowledged as a paid state vacation for the very first time in Virginia historical past.

As for Kenya, nicely a number of many years in the past he developed the really productive episode of his series “Blackish” that was completely centered about the historical past of Juneteenth.

