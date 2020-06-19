Pharrell Williams In Talks to Develop Juneteenth Musical

WENN

The ‘Happy’ singer is reportedly in discussions with Netflix to build a musical movie about the day when the Emancipation Proclamation was go through to finish slavery in the United States.

–

Pharrell Williams is reportedly staying tapped to develop a characteristic-length musical about Juneteenth for Netflix.

In accordance to , the “Happy” hitmaker is obtaining conversations with bosses at the streaming servic, along with “Black-ish” and “BlackAF” creator Kenya Barris, to perform on the venture about the vacation, which commemorates the finish of slavery in the United States.

When discussions are in early phases, sources confirmed it is a separate venture to the reside musical that was previously announced in 2018.

Williams will develop the venture with spouse Mimi Valdes alongside Barris, who will develop by means of his manufacturing business Khalabo Ink Society, it is believed.

The report comes right after the hitmaker declared that June 19 will be officially recognised as Juneteenth in the state of Virginia through a press conference earlier this week.

He joined Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to share the information that the date will be recognised yearly state-broad, noting, “From this moment on, when you look at the vastness of the night sky, and you see those stars moving up there, know that those stars are our African ancestors dancing.”

“They’re dancing in celebration because their lives are finally being acknowledged,” Pharrell beamed.