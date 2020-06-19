Petersen Automotive Museum Reopens Friday – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The well-known Petersen Automotive Museum in Mid-Wilshire reopens to visitors Friday for the initially time due to the fact it shuttered 3 months in the past since of the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum has enacted numerous security protocols, such as designated navigation paths for just about every exhibit and hand sanitizing stations on just about every floor. Of program, all guests and employees have to put on masks, and guests without having one particular will be presented a mask by the museum.

Interactive exhibits, such as the Forza racing simulators and the Discovery Center, are closed.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to five p.m. Wednesday by means of Sunday and guests have to pre-buy tickets on-line in advance for certain dates and instances.

The museum has about 400 automobiles and covers an region of 100,000 square-feet. In 2015, it underwent a $90 million renovation. Museum COO Michael Bodell Friday described the significance of the exterior.

“It’s supposed to look like the air flowing over an automobile, its a very kinetic shape, just representing forward momentum,” Bodell advised CBSLA.

The museum has numerous blockbuster exhibits open, such as “Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy” and “Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection.”