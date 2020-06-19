People On Twitter Credit ABC’s “Black-ish” For Teaching Them About Juneteenth!

OH-KAY, Roomies! Y’all know it is Juneteenth. Whilst this historical past lesson was conveniently skipped in college, #Blackish came via and blessed us with an episode that gave a short synopsis in 2017. Now, individuals on Twitter are thanking them for it.

Through the episode, #AnthonyAnderson’s character—Dre Johnson—gave his colleagues a rapid lesson of what occurred on June 19, 1865.

Soliciting the enable of the legendary group @theroots, the scene gave us a two minute rundown of what was and how it grew to become to be.

Becoming that this is the initial time that so a lot of have acknowledged #Juneteenth, it is risk-free to say that @abcnetwork’s “Black-ish” cemented the cultural significance.

Swipe via beneath to see the clip and some others present appreciate to the present.

