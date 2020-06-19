Pacifica Police Seek out Suspect In Attempted ATM Burglary – San Francisco

PACIFICA ( SF) – Police in Pacifica are looking for a guy who experimented with to burglarize an ATM machine early Wednesday morning, but was unsuccessful.

Officers initial discovered of the attempted burglary about one:30 a.m. at the Chase Financial institution found in the Linda Mar Buying Center at state Highway one and Linda Mar Boulevard.

At the scene, officers observed the ATM machine had been broken in an energy to move it, but in the end no funds was taken.

Police have been capable to get surveillance video from the financial institution, which captured pictures of the suspect. Police have launched the pictures in hopes an individual from the public can enable recognize him.

Everyone with data is currently being asked to get in touch with Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314 or the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444.

© Copyright 2020 Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City Information Services. All Rights Reserved. This materials may well not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.