Pablo Escobar Firm Sues Rapper two Chainz For $10M In excess of Restaurant Identify – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Beverly Hills corporation that controls the trademarks of Pablo Escobar is suing rapper two Chainz and his company spouse for making use of the late Colombian cocaine kingpin’s brand.

In accordance to court papers obtained Thursday, the rapper and his company spouse allegedly utilized names this kind of as “Escobar Crab Cakes” for dining establishments and menu objects.

Escobar Inc., which owns the intellectual house rights relevant to Escobar alleges that Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps and entrepreneur Mychel “Snoop” Dillard are profiting off the Medellin Cartel founder by opening two Escobar Restaurant and Tapas spots in the Atlanta spot.

The dining establishments are decorated with paintings of Escobar, use his pictures on social media, and serve dishes named for him, this kind of as a signature crab cakes dish, as properly as a cocktail named “The Columbian,” in accordance to the lawsuit.

The suit is looking for at least $10 million in damages.

“Escobar is regarded as one the greatest heroic outlaws of all time by many in Colombia and all over the world,” in accordance to the suit.

“Moreover, Pablo Escobar’s life has been the subject of numerous books, films and television shows. Throughout his life, Pablo Escobar was responsible for the construction of houses and football fields in western Colombia for the poor.”

Representatives of the defendants did not promptly react for comment.

