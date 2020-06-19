Orlando Bloom and Elijah Wood Mourn Death of ‘Lord of the Rings’ Co-Star Ian Holm

WENN

The 88-12 months-outdated actor, who portrayed Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s movie trilogy, passed away on Friday, June 19 right after shedding his battle with Parkinson’s disorder.

Sir Ian Holm‘s “Lord of the Rings” castmates Orlando Bloom and Elijah Wood have additional their tributes to people pouring in for the late actor, who misplaced his battle with Parkinson’s disorder on Friday, June 19.

The two actors worked with Holm, who played Bilbo Baggins in filmmaker Peter Jackson’s film trilogy, and they took to Twitter on Friday to honour the 88-12 months-outdated.

Bloom posted a photograph of Sir Ian, and additional the caption: “We lost a legend today. He played one of the smallest of characters in our film Lord of the Rings but he was always a giant to me.”

Orlando Bloom paid tribute to the late Ian Holm.

And Wood, who portrayed Bilbo Baggins’ nephew Frodo in the movies, referred to as his late co-star a “brilliant and vibrant” individual, including: “Farewell, uncle.”

Elijah Wood remembered Ian Holm right after his passing from Parkinson’s disorder.

The pair’s “Lord of the Rings” castmate Dominic Monaghan also paid tribute, posting a nonetheless from “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of The King” in which he, Wood, Sean Astin, and Billy Boyd shared a scene with Sir Ian and including the caption: “Off to the Grey Havens goes dear Ian Holm. Pete Jackson said he was the best actor he had ever worked with. I studied him whenever I could. On set and off it, he was a magical man. So sweet. So full of twinkle. So GOOD at it all. Namarie Uncle Bilbo.”

There have also been tributes from Mia Farrow, Eddie Izzard, and Holm’s daughter-in-law Samantha Morton.