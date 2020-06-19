Observe Marlo Hampton Lead Bravo Stars in a Highly effective Black Lives Matter PSA: “We Can No Longer Be Silent”

“My name is Marlo Hampton,” she says. “And my life matters.”

Afterwards, the same declaration is created by a variety of Bravolebrities, all when chants of “no justice, no peace” can be heard in the background.

The video contains RHOA‘s Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille, Tanya Sam, Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams The True Housewives of Potomac‘s Gizelle Bryant, Monique Samuels, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger and Wendy Osefo and Married to Medication‘s Dr. Jaqueline Walters and Curtis Berry, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Dr. Scott Metcalfe and Buffie Purselle.

Marlo closes out the PSA with a contact to action.

“We will proceed to battle for Ahmud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and so numerous other individuals who have misplaced their lives,” she expresses. “But we have to create change, you guys. We have to use our voices, our resources and our wallets to make that change.”

For a lot more methods to get action and get concerned, click right here.

