Noname Responds To J. Cole In ‘Song 33’

Earlier this week, J. Cole trended on the web right after he launched a new single, which appeared to get in touch with out rapper Noname for preaching in her music and on the web — and she responded in new song titled “Song 33” created by Madlib.

Noname checks the rapper for mentioning her in a song in spite of what is going on in the globe:

“He really bout to write about me when the whole world is in smokes?/ When it’s people in trees?/ When George begging for his mother saying he couldn’t breathe, you thought to write about me?” she wrote.

“Little did I know all my reading would be a bother/It’s trans women being murdered and this is all he can offer?/ And this is what y’all receive?/ Distracting you from convo wit organizers”.

On his song “Snow On Tha Bluff,” Cole raps:

“N*ggas be thinkin’ I’m deep, intelligent, fooled by my college degree/ My IQ is average, there’s a young lady out there, she way smarter than me/ I scrolled through her timeline in these wild times, and I started to read/ She mad at these crackers, she mad at these capitalists, mad at these murder police/ She mad at my n*ggas, she mad at our ignorance, she wear her heart on her sleeve/ She mad at the celebrities, lowkey I be thinkin’ she talkin’ ’bout me/ Now I ain’t no dummy to think I’m above criticism/ So when I see something that’s valid, I listen/ But sh*t, it’s something about the queen tone that’s botherin’ me”