Noname Responds To J. Cole In 'Song 33'

Bradley Lamb
Earlier this week, J. Cole trended on the web right after he launched a new single, which appeared to get in touch with out rapper Noname for preaching in her music and on the web — and she responded in new song titled “Song 33” created by Madlib.

Noname checks the rapper for mentioning her in a song in spite of what is going on in the globe:

“He really bout to write about me when the whole world is in smokes?/ When it’s people in trees?/ When George begging for his mother saying he couldn’t breathe, you thought to write about me?” she wrote.

