Nick Cordero’s Wife Claims He Misplaced His Muscle tissue Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Battle

Throughout a Q and A session with followers, Amanda Kloots provides the most recent update on the ‘Rock of Ages’ actor’s situation, revealing that he has misplaced 65 lbs in the course of his time in the intensive care unit.

Nick Cordero has misplaced 65 lbs in the course of his time in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Cedars-Sinai Healthcare Center in Los Angeles, in accordance to his wife Amanda Kloots.

The “Rock of Ages” actor has been hospitalized given that March, when he was positioned in a medically-induced coma and subsequently had to have his leg amputated and a short-term pacemaker fitted right after encountering a multitude of problems in his battle towards COVID-19.

He has given that also suffered two mini-strokes and a lung infection, amid other troubles, and in a new submit to followers on Instagram fitness guru Amanda uncovered the star has misplaced 65 lbs in the course of the sickness.

Throughout a Q&A on Thursday, June 18, she shared that, in the course of the 78 days Nick had been in hospital, his bodyweight had plummeted, explaining, “What’s so heartbreaking is that he’s so weak that he still can’t move and his muscles are definitely atrophying.”

When asked by one particular fan if placing bodyweight back on was a “priority” for health professionals, in regards to Cordero’s recovery, Amanda mentioned it was not as basic as just gaining lbs back.

“It is really hard because what Nick has lost his muscle,” Amanda mentioned. “You can’t really gain your muscle back until you can move. So they have him on some high protein, high calorie food, but he’s got to move.”

She went on to share one particular key concern for the health professionals is acquiring Nick’s blood stress underneath handle, as the fluctuations “might mean he has an infection.”

The following phase, she uncovered, will be “intermittent dialysis,” and the actor’s wife mentioned he is “getting a transfusion right now,” to hopefully assist with the doctor’s efforts to handle blood stress.

Kloots also advised followers that the star cannot speak appropriate now “because of the ventilator,” and mainly because he is also weak to move, but he “can answer yes or no questions with his eyes,” she shared, stressing, “He is awake and he’s in there.”