Netflix releases Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us and 13th for free of charge to celebrate Juneteenth

Netflix has produced Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us and 13th accessible to stream for free of charge in celebration of Juneteenth,

To commemorate the vacation, which marks the finish of slavery in the United States, viewers will be ready to view DuVernay’s Netflix tasks on Friday (19 June) with out obtaining to pay out for a subscription.

Sharing the information on Twitter, the director wrote: “Some Information: WHEN THEY SEE US is now accessible in front of @Netflix’s paywall for free of charge. 13TH also. And it is also on Youtube now. Billboards for the two are now up in NYC + LA.”





DuVernay’s award winning drama When They See Us tells the correct story of the Central Park 5, a group of younger black teens who have been wrongly accused of raping a white female in 1989. They went on to serve prison sentences for a crime they did not commit.

Academy Award-nominated documentary 13th tells the story of racism in the US, with a certain concentrate on the methods in which black men and women are unfairly and disproportionately incarcerated.

Followers of DuVernay’s function in the US can also view Selma, her 2014 Martin Luther King biopic starring David Oyelowo, for free of charge on all streaming platforms during June, along with 2019’s Just Mercy.





Final week, Netflix launched their “Black Lives Matter” assortment, curating movies, Television series and stand-up specials by black artists on their platform, as effectively as pledging $5m (£3.9m) to black creators and organizations amid throughout the world protests.