NCAA Bans Championship Events In Mississippi Because Of Confederate State Flag

As we’ve marched these previous couple of weeks, tweeted, and expressed our demands to challenge systemic racism, our actions have evoked modify. Now, neighborhood sports activities have been impacted, beginning with an NCAA ban.

Friday, the NCAA announced that it is banning the state of Mississippi championships simply because of the confederate state flag.

In accordance to the Sun Herald,

“The NCAA announced that it is banning all of its championship occasions from staying in the state as prolonged as the Confederate emblem is incorporated on the Mississippi state flag.

In essence– Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Southern Miss baseball applications wouldn’t be permitted to host regionals or super regionals.

This could pose a dilemma simply because all of the aforementioned baseball teams compete routinely for the conference championships.

The NCAA stated,

“There is no location in university athletics or the planet for symbols or acts of discrimination and oppression,” board chair Michael V. Drake mentioned in a statement. “We must continually evaluate ways to protect and enhance the championship experience for college athletes. Expanding the Confederate flag policy to all championships is an important step by the NCAA to further provide a quality experience for all participants and fans.”

This comes one particular day following the SEC announced that conference championships or occasions would no longer consider location if Mississippi continues to include things like the Confederate emblem as their state flag.

If this had been to occur, the state would drop hundreds of thousands of bucks. Of program, they really don’t want that to occur.

Mississippi Public Universities launched a joint statement, “We are looking forward to a time when our state flag represents the full and rich diversity of Mississippi, a diversity that is reflected in our student-athletes, our student bodies, and the friends and fans of our athletics teams,” the statement mentioned. “We look forward to a time when Mississippi’s state flag unites Mississippians, rather than divides us.”

The Mississippi flag has been controversial for decades. A lot of have identified as for it to be taken down- by means of petitions, letters, and more–but they haven’t been profitable. Maybe the flag will be eliminated simply because it is impacting sports activities.

We’ll maintain you up to date on this, Roomies!