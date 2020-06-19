NBA YoungBoy’s 2 Exes Deactivate Twitter Amid Rumors of Them Giving Birth to His Babies

Instagram

Need to the rumors of Nisha and Kaylyn Marie Prolonged offering birth to his youngsters be accurate, the newborn infants would be the ‘Thotianna’s rapper’s fifth and sixth little one.

NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy By no means Broke Yet again) could be a father of 6 now. It has been reported that not only a single, but two of his exes, Nisha and Kaylyn Marie Prolonged, gave birth to his youngsters just about at the similar time.

Kay sparked rumors that she had offered birth to her and the “Thotianna” rapper’s little one with her eyebrow-raising tweet on Thursday, June 18. “KAMG, 6/16/20, 12:43 The whole world stopped for you,” so she wrote. Supporters believed that she was alluding that her little one was born on Tuesday, June 16.

Coincidentally, YoungBoy’s an additional little one mama Nisha also appeared to hint on the blue bird app that she had welcomed her little one. “Thanks everybody,” she just tweeted, to which her followers responded, “She here ?” An additional consumer additional, “IM SO EXCITEDDDDD.”

YoungBoy has nevertheless to comment on the speculations. Meanwhile, each Nisha and Kay have considering that deleted their accounts not prolonged right after sending the tweets.

Need to the rumors be accurate, the newborn infants would be YoungBoy’s fifth and sixth little one. It would also mark Nisha and YoungBoy’s 2nd little one toghether joining their firstborn Kayden Gaulden. Nisha uncovered her pregnancy information in late 2019 in an Instagram Dwell session, in which she also stated that YoungBoy had an additional little one on the way with Kaylyn.

In addition to Kayden, YoungBoy is a father to Kamron Gaulden and Kamiri Gaulden. When Kamron is not his biological little one, Kamiri is his little one with ex Starr Dejanee. “Wanna Be First To Tell Yall I Officially Found Out Baby K Isn’t My Child, But The Man I Am I’m Going To Keep Raising Him Like He’s Mine I Cant Lie It Hurt To Find Out The Truth But Life Goes On,” he shared on Facebook. Later on in March 2017, YoungBoy and his other ex Nia welcomed Tay Gaulden.