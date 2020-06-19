Home Entertainment NBA Youngboy DUMPS Floyd Mayweather Daughter As Criminal Situation HEATS Up!!

NBA Youngboy DUMPS Floyd Mayweather Daughter As Criminal Situation HEATS Up!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Floyd Mayweather’s 19-yr-outdated daughter Iyanna Mayweather is dealing with up to 99 many years in prison, for allegedly stabbing 1 of NBA Youngboy’s babys mothers.

And just as her criminal situation is heating up – she’s misplaced her boyfriend. MTO Information has confirmed that NBA Youngboy officially broke factors off with the boxing superstar’s offspring.

RELATED ARTICLES

©