Mpls. Predatory Offender, Michael Landon, Indicted In Beating, Rape Of Woman

MINNEAPOLIS () — A 47-12 months-previous Minneapolis guy with historical past of sexual violence has been indicted in connection to the beating and sexual assault of a girl earlier this 12 months.

On Friday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Workplace announced that Michael Landon was indicted by a grand jury for very first-degree criminal sexual carry out. Landon has a prior conviction of very first-degree criminal sexual carry out in 2004.

In accordance to the attorney’s workplace, Landon was noncompliant with his predatory offender registration when the Jan. 20, 2020 incident occurred.

Landon allegedly invited a girl, who was close to the light rail platform on Lake Street and Hiawatha, to his south Minneapolis property. She later on fell asleep at the residence and woke to Landon sexually assaulting her, the complaint stated.

In accordance to the complaint, the victim attempted to push Landon away, but he punched her, place her in a chokehold and continued to sexually assault her.

“When Landon finished, he told the victim to leave. The victim then left the house and walked over two miles from south Minneapolis to a downtown Minneapolis hospital to receive medical attention,” the attorney’s workplace stated.

At the hospital, the victim was taken care of for a broken eye socket. She was capable to recognize Landon from a selection of images, and Landon was arrested shortly following.

If convicted, Landon could encounter up to existence in prison with the chance of parole following 30 many years. His very first physical appearance is Friday afternoon.