Earlier this month, Motorola unveiled a couple new mid-array smartphones, the Moto E and the Moto G Quickly. Now, the G Quickly is accessible with some Canadian carriers.
At the time of creating, the G Quickly was accessible with the two Telus and its flanker brand Koodo. On the other hand, Motorola says the mobile phone will be accessible from Rogers, Fido, Bell and Virgin Mobile in the long term.
With Telus, the Motorola G Quickly is accessible for $ down the carrier’s ‘Easy Payment’ gadget financing plan. With gadget financing, shoppers will pay out $10 per month for the mobile phone for 24 months — or $240 in complete. Telus lists the retail value of the G Quickly at $275, which means shoppers conserve $35 more than getting it outright.
Likewise, Koodo presents the G Quickly on its lowest ‘Tab Small’ tier, which lets shoppers get the mobile phone for $ upfront and pay out a $10 Tab charge on their month to month bill for 24 months for a complete of $240. Alternatively, you can acquire the G Quickly outright for $275.
Both way, the $10 per month value of the mobile phone is on best of what ever prepare alternative shoppers select. Following the 24 months, the $10 charge will drop off the month to month bill and shoppers can carry on working with their services at the typical month to month charge.
This interested in studying much more about the Motorola G Quickly can read through up on all the specs right here.