Mississippi State, Ole Miss assistance SEC stress for a new state flag: ‘It is previous time for change’

Just about 20 many years right after the men and women of Mississippi voted to maintain its state flag featuring the Confederate symbol, Mississippi legislators are proposing yet another bill that would get rid of the stars and bars from the upper corner of the banner.

And in purchase for the state to host potential Southeastern Conference championships, as it final did in 2016 with the SEC softball tournament, it will need to have to pass.

“It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey mentioned in a current statement. “Our college students deserve an possibility to find out and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all.

“In the occasion there is no alter, there will be consideration of precluding Southeastern Conference championship occasions from staying carried out in the State of Mississippi until finally the flag is modified.”

A lot more: Why Florida banned its “Gator Bait” cheer

The NCAA has banned postseason events in Mississippi for the identical explanation.

The SEC’s two colleges in the state, Mississippi State and the University of Mississippi, have not displayed the flag considering that 2016. Each launched statements of assistance in the wake of Sankey’s risk to maintain conference championships out of the state until finally its flag is modified.

From Mississippi State president Mark Keenum:

“Plainly, the latest nationwide climate is this kind of that this debate may well make unintended consequences for our pupil athletes right here at Mississippi State University and these at the University of Mississippi. Due to the fact 2015, our Pupil Association, Robert Holland Faculty Senate and university administration have been firmly on record in assistance of transforming the state flag. I have reiterated that see to our state’s leaders on a number of events, such as for the duration of encounter-to-encounter discussions in current days and hrs. “On June 12, I wrote to the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the Mississippi House reaffirming that support. The letter said, in part, that our flag should be unifying, not a symbol that divides us. I emphasized that it is time for a renewed, respectful debate on this issue.”

I assistance President Keenum. At Mississippi State University I embrace the inclusion of all Individuals and open dialogue on all troubles. Hail State! https://t.co/iFCssa3EwF — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) June 19, 2020

From Ole Miss chancellor Glenn Boyce and athletic director Keith Carter in a joint statement:

“The University of Mississippi local community concluded many years in the past that the Confederate battle flag did not signify quite a few of our core values, this kind of as civility and respect for some others. In 2016, the university stopped flying the state flag more than our campus. Mississippi requirements a flag that represents the characteristics of our state that unite us, not these that nevertheless divide us. “We support the SEC’s position for changing the Mississippi State flag to an image that is more welcoming and inclusive for all people.”

In accordance to WAPT in Jackson, Miss., the legislature that would alter the state’s flag is in danger of not generating it previous committee. State Sen. Derrick Simmons, who filed the resolution, did say he is hopeful the flag will ultimately alter.