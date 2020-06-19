Minneapolis Park Board Opens Parks As Refuge For Folks Going through Homelessness

MINNEAPOLIS () — The Minneapolis Park Board has voted in favor of producing all city parks areas of refuge for persons going through homelessness.

The vote comes following weeks of upheaval for the homeless neighborhood. A Midtown hotel was becoming applied as a sanctuary, then was cleared out final week. Due to the fact then, hundreds have been residing in Powderhorn Park in south Minneapolis.

The city is identified for its parks, and now they will serve as an escape for a lot of, and will legally be a area of refuge for other individuals.

Vaughn Yaints is residing in Powderhorn Park’s increasing encampment, which is staffed by volunteers.

“The community came, gave us everything that we need,” Yaints stated. “To us this is a godsend. We used to sleep under a bridge with a blanket.”

What Wednesday’s city council vote in essence suggests is that another person residing in an encampment are not able to be evicted or moved by park police. Lawyer Joe Tamburino, a downtown resident, is essential of the choice.

“It’s so wrong, and there are so many things wrong with it,” Tamburino stated. “It violates ordinances. You cannot have drug use on land. It violates all of those ordinances.”

Housing advocate Shelia Delaney stated it is needed for now with COVID-19 and restricted shelter room.

“The most important thing for people to understand is that the intention is for them to be here temporarily,” Delaney stated.

AK Hassan, the park board member who represents Powderhorn Park, agreed with Delaney, offering this explanation of his vote.

“We are not in the business of, park board isn’t in the business of housing people, putting up tents, but we have an obligation to help them,” Hassan stated.

He says the purpose is for the state and city to stage in and offer far more very low-expense units in a substantial-lease city.

“I’m 62, I want to have a place to live before I die,” Yaints stated.

reached out Mayor Jacob Frey’s workplace many occasions, but did not get a statement on this situation.