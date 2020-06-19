Menlo Park Police Chief Stuns Council By Announcing Retirement At Policing Town Hall – San Francisco

MENLO PARK ( SF) – Members of the Menlo Park City Council had been stunned Thursday following the police chief announced his retirement at a council meeting.

Thursday’s meeting, held nearly due to the coronavirus pandemic, was a town hall discussion on policing. Communities across the nation in latest weeks have been reexamining police practices following the death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement and the ongoing protests in response.

Soon after remarks from the public and the council, Chief Dave Bertini stated, “I’ve heard a lot tonight, I’ve heard a lot from the community, I’ve heard a lot from our elected officials and the only thing I can really say is ‘I hear you.’”

“There’s only really one way that this conversation can go forward is with a fresh start. And I think that it’s time for that fresh start,” the chief stated just before announcing his retirement.

“It’s obvious to me I have lost the trust of City Council,” Bertini went on to say. “And with that, hopefully that will give this organization a fresh start.”

Following Bertini’s announcement, Mayor Cecilia Taylor stated, “This is the first I’ve heard of it,” just before calling a sudden recess of the meeting. The council then went into emergency closed session discussing the chief’s retirement.

Bertini stated at the meeting he planned to retire at the finish of July, but a statement on the city web site stated he had agreed to keep on longer to make sure a smooth transition following discussing the matter with City Manager Starla Jerome-Robinson.

The chief stated he would have further remarks in the coming days.

Bertini joined Menlo Park Police in 2011, following starting his law enforcement profession in Pacifica in 1986. He grew to become interim police chief in 2018, getting to be the long term chief various months later on.