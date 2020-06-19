Maybe Theo Epstein can help solve the Bears’ kicker shortcomings

As the Bears proceed to come to feel the sting of “double doink” kicker jokes from their heartbreaking 2018 NFC playoff exit, they must take into account wanting to yet another regional professional crew for help.

Cubs president Theo Epstein is not only a curse-buster, breaking Globe Series droughts for the Red Sox and Cubs, but apparently also a talented kicker.

Epstein this week showed off his leg expertise for a excellent trigger: Raising funds for the Snowy Robust fund, which supports ALS investigation and therapy possibilities. He linked on a 50-yard discipline target … type of. The kick came from a set cone and landed in a soccer target rather than sailing by means of uprights. Nevertheless, the 46-yr-old’s displaying was amazing.

Now it is perhaps time for the Bears to enlist the help of Epstein to remedy their kicking woes.

Chicago kickers have made just 80 of their 103 discipline target attempts (78 %) more than the previous 4 many years. League regular more than that span has been about 88 %.