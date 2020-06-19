Mavericks proprietor Mark Cuban hopes NBA gamers are permitted to kneel in the course of anthem

Dallas Mavericks proprietor Mark Cuban hopes NBA gamers are permitted to kneel in the course of the nationwide anthem.

NBA guidelines state gamers, coaches and trainers “must stand and line up in a dignified posture along the foul lines during the playing of the American and/or Canadian national anthems”.

Even so, many NFL gamers have mentioned they program to kneel in the course of the anthem, a protest towards police brutality and racism at first led by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick starting up in 2016.

Cuban desires NBA gamers to be offered the option if they want to do likewise in the course of their season.

“Whether it’s holding their arm up in the air, whether it’s taking a knee, whatever it is, I don’t think this is an issue of respect or disrespect to the flag or to the anthem or to our country,” he informed ESPN on Thursday.

“I consider this is much more a reflection of our players’ dedication to this nation and the truth that it is so significant to them that they are inclined to say what is in their heart and do what they consider is proper.

“I will defer to [commissioner] Adam [Silver] on any last judgments and [National Basketball Players Association executive director] Michele Roberts.

“But the reality is, my hope is we’ll let the players do exactly what they think is the right thing to do.”