Matt Damon Crashes Jimmy Kimmel’s Announcement of His Summer TV Break

Jimmy Kimmel is taking a break from TV for the duration of this summertime. The late evening TV host created the announcement in the Thursday, June 18 episode of his demonstrate “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!“, saying that Friday would mark the starting of his summertime break.

“Tonight is my last new show of the summer. I’m taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family. I’ve been doing this job for almost 18 years, I’ve done 3,130 shows and there’s nothing wrong my family is healthy. I’m healthy. I just need a couple of months off,” Jimmy shared.

“While I’m gone, a cavalcade of capable people will be filling in for me,” the 52-yr-previous TV persona additional. That was when his frenemy Matt Damon remarkably emerged from a bedroom in Kimmel’s household sporting a robe and a mask, drink in hand.

Not becoming content with the reality that Jimmy’s taking time off, “The Martian” actor explained, “What am I gonna do? I haven’t been on (the show). I’ve been back here three months waiting to get on,” referring to their extended-working gag of Matt waiting to get onto “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” every single evening.

They continued their humorous back-and-forth prior to Jimmy was baffled when he noticed his wife Molly slipping out of the guest space in a robe. “Son of a b***h, you did it again,” Jimmy yelled at Matt.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=ZdT6AOQsH2M



It stays to be noticed how Jimmy is going to shell out his break but he is by now has some gigs lined up when he is back from his summertime break. Just lately, he was announced to be the host of the 2020 Emmy Awards in September.

“I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” Jimmy explained in a statement thinking of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to serve as the host, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host is tapped to be an executive producer.