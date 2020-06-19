Man Shot Several Times In St. Paul; Investigation Underway

MINNEAPOLIS () — Officials are investigating right after a shooting early Friday morning left a guy hospitalized with numerous gunshot wounds.

The St. Paul Police Division says the shooting occurred shortly in advance of one a.m. on the 800 block of Central Avenue West, in the Summit-University community.

The 911 caller advised distachers that a guy had been shot in an alley. Officers observed the victim and emergency crews brought him to Areas Hospital for treatment method.

No arrests have been produced. Police say they have no info on a suspect.