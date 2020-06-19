Man found dead outside Aurora apartment building suffered “sharp force injuries”

A guy found dead outside of an Aurora apartment building this week was recognized Friday as Jason Michael Burrow, 40.

Burrow was found by police at six:20 a.m. on Thursday lying on the ground outside of The Willowick Apartments at 10653 E. Jewell Ave. He was bleeding and unresponsive, in accordance to a weblog publish from the Aurora Police Division.

Linked Articles or blog posts

Man wished in Colorado killed throughout apprehension in Montana



Aurora police investigating Thursday morning homicide at apartment complicated



Suspect in homicide close to Coors Discipline opened fire simply because of dispute above puppy poop, police say



1 dead, 1 injured in shooting close to Coors Discipline suspect in custody



Entire body found in Jackson County is recognized as that of a Wheat Ridge guy

The Arapahoe County Coroner on Friday described Burrow’s death as a homicide and that he had sustained “multiple sharp force injuries.” Investigators from the city’s big crimes/homicide unit have been named out to the scene.

Aurora police explained it is unknown what led up to the incident and explained there is no suspect facts at this time. Anyone with facts about this situation is encouraged to phone 303-739-6213 or anonymously utilizing the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers quantity at 720-913-Quit.