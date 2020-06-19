Malala Yousafzai Graduates From Oxford University! See How She’s Celebrating

A amount of stars commented on Malala’s publish with congratulatory messages, from Reese Witherspoon to Yara Shahidi.

“Congratulations!!” Mindy Kaling wrote. “Enjoy your Netflix!!”

Priyanka Chopra, Kaitlyn Dever and Shakira also commended the achievement.

Malala started her research at Oxford in 17. She marked the event with a tweet, which study, “5 years ago, I was shot in an attempt to stop me from speaking out for girls’ education. Today, I attend my first lectures at Oxford.”

The activist was just about killed throughout the 2012 incident, in which a masked gunman targeted her on her college bus in Pakistan. She later on documented the story in the memoir I Am Malala, and in 2014, she acquired the Nobel Peace Prize.

Take pleasure in your nicely-deserved rest, Malala!