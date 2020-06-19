Malala Yousafzai Graduates From Oxford University

(LONDON) — Mission achieved.

Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani teenager shot by the Taliban for daring to want an schooling, has finished her degree at Oxford University.

The 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner, now 22, posted photos on Twitter of her celebration early Friday on finishing a degree in philosophy, politics and economics. The human rights campaigner is covered in confetti in 1 picture, and surrounded by her relatives in an additional.

“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford,’’ she tweeted. “I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep.”

The milestone was really hard-earned. Yousafzai was targeted by the Taliban for her relentless objections to the group’s regressive interpretation of Islam that limits girls’ entry to schooling. She was shot when returning household from college in Pakistan’s scenic Swat Valley in 2012.

She traveled to the English city of Birmingham for health-related treatment method and her relatives finally joined her. She went back to college as quickly as she could but stored campaigning for the correct to an schooling for other people.

Her Twitter feed was flooded with expressions of goodwill, which includes 1 from NASA astronaut Anne McClain, who studied in England.

“Congratulations on your graduation @Malala!’’ McClain tweeted. “For so many, higher education is the start of great things. For you, great things preceded it and I can only imagine the even greater ones to follow. The world is lucky to have you on it.”

Get The Short. Indicator up to obtain the best stories you want to know correct now. Thank you!

For your protection, we have sent a confirmation e-mail to the tackle you entered. Click the website link to verify your subscription and commence getting our newsletters. If you do not get the confirmation inside 10 minutes, please check out your spam folder.

Make contact with us at [email protected]