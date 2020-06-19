Madhuri Dixit Nene’s dance academy comes up with a specific deal with this summertime

Madhuri Dixit Nene is a legendary actor and dancer. Her dance moves have captivated the audience for many years now. Madhuri started off her dance academy, Dance With Madhuri, just lately to make confident folks can preserve up with their passion through the lockdown. Now the academy has come up with some thing specific. It has organised a virtual dance summertime camp, wherever folks will be in a position to understand dance types based mostly on their preference. The 45-day prolonged summertime camp commences these days. A competitors involving the audience has also been organized wherever folks can upload their movies on the site. Based mostly on the people’s votes, the winners will be announced. The 10 fortunate winners will get an possibility to perform in a dance video with Madhuri and other choreographers from the academy.

Speaking about the identical, Madhuri stated, “Summer camps have been an important part of my life… I have learned a lot of new things during those times. With the ongoing global lockdown, we didn’t want people to lose an opportunity to learn something new. Hence the team decided to have a digital summer camp, where users can learn something new and also relieve stress within the sanctity of their own homes.”